Linkin Park show Bennington break

Linkin Park have released video of the moment frontman Chester Bennington broke his ankle.

The band were forced to call off a run of shows in January after the incident, which took place while he and colleagues were playing basketball.

The clip, part of the latest episode of LPTV, shows Bennington on the ground, writing in pain. He explains: “I landed on the bottle. I was in full lay-up, I landed on the water bottle and my ankle turned.”

He’s treated by a first aider then taken away in a wheelchair with his leg strapped up. Bandmates later reported he was making a fast recovery.

Meanwhile, the vocalist has spoken of his delight that he can tour with Stone Temple Pilots without adding his own name to the title.

He replaced Scott Weiland in 2013, but legal issues apparently forced them to be billed as Stone Temple Pilots With Chester Bennington.

Now he tells AltWire: “It’ll be fun to go out as just Stone Temple Pilots. It really bothered me to see ‘Stone Temple Pilots With Chester Bennington.’ I’m glad that’s over.”

They’re currently working on a full album to follow their High Rise EP.