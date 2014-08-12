Weiland slams STP's work with Bennington

Scott Weiland has slated former band Stone Temple Pilots’ collaboration with Chester Bennington, saying it “didn’t work.”

The Linkin Park singer was drafted in last year after STP announced they’d “terminated” their relationship with Weiland, later describing it as “toxic.”

They launched an EP entitled High Rise and more work is planned – but Weiland insists the project was a flop.

He tells iChill: “It sold 35,000 units. That’s kind of unbelievable considering STP sold over 40million, and I’m sure Linkin Park has sold pretty much the same amount. It didn’t work – people weren’t buying into it.”

He won’t rule out a third stint with the band he co-founded, reflecting: “I’ve learned to never say never in this business.”

Last month Weiland talked up a return to Velvet Revolver, saying he wanted an “easy money” reunion and that he’d spoken to his former colleagues about it.

Now he adds: “I heard they’re auditioning new singers again. Maybe I should go to the cattle call. We did make it work and see success.”