Lindemann launch short film for new single Frau & Mann

Lindemann have launched a video for their new single Frau & Mann.

It’s the latest material taken from the duo of of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Hypocrisy and Pain’s Peter Tagtgren’s latest album F & M, which launched last week through Nuclear Blast.

The Sergey Minadze-directed video clocks in at over seven minutes and takes the form of a short film featuring Fargo actor Peter Stormare – who also appeared in the promo for Steh Auf – and Ukrainian singer and composer Svetlana Loboda, along with Lindemann and Tagtgren.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Skills In Pills, Lindemann told Revolver: "We have no rules – it's about the emotions. We also want to create something new, something that we haven't done before, whether it's with Lindemann or our other bands."

Tagtgren added: “We don't know what the result is going to be, we're just going crazy. If it makes us happy, then it's done.”

Lindemann will head out on tour across Europe throughout February in support of F & M.

Lindemann: F & M

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

Feb 04: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 08: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 10: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 17: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 21: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 23: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 27: Stockholm Munchenbryggeriet, Sweden

Fe 29: Helsinki Black Box, Finland