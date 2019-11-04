Lindemann announce February 2020 European tour

Following the release of their insanely explicit video for Knebel, Lindemann have announced they will be embarking on a European tour in February 2020.

The side-project of Rammstein's Till Lindemann and Swedish producer and multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren, Lindemann's second studio album F & M, will arrive on November 22 and will feature the already-released tracks Ich weiß es nich and Steh Auf, as well as Knebel.

The album is the follow-up to 2015's Skills In Pills, and promises to take the pair on “some unfamiliar and sometimes unexpected paths", taking inspiration from the Brothers Grimm's fairytale Hänsel and Gretel.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Lindemann 2020 European Tour Dates

Feb 04: Hannover, Swiss Life Hall, DE

Feb 06: Cologne, Palladium, DE

Feb 08: Vienna, Gasometer, AT

Feb 10: Prague, O2 Universum, CZ

Feb 12: Offenbach, Stadthalle, DE

Feb 14: Leipzig, Haus Auensee, DE

Feb 17: Munich, Zenith, DE

Feb 19: Zurich, Halle 622, CH

Feb 21: Paris, La Cigale, FR

Feb 23: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 27: Stockholm, Munchenbryggeriet, SE

Fe 29: Helsinki, Black Box, FI