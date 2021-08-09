Limp Bizkit cancel shows over band and fan safety... and they're not the only ones

Limp Bizkit, fresh from returning to the spotlight last weekend with a set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, have cancelled the remaining dates on their North American tour.

The band released a statement which read, "Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled.

“Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded."

Later, in an Instagram story, singer Fred Durst addressed rumours that guitarist Wes Borland had tested positive for COVID, saying, "1. Wes Boland does not have COVID. 2. The system is serious flawed. 3. We don’t care much about the BS."

Elsewhere, tour dates continue to be postponed as confusion over band and fan safety continues, while other dates have been shelved due to positive COVID tests within touring parties.

Amongst the bands affected are Lynyrd Skynyrd, whose long-time guitarist Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for the virus.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL," wrote the band on social media. "Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition."

The news comes just two weeks after former Thin Lizzy guitarist Damon Johnson was called up to fill in for founding member Gary Rossington while he recovered from heart surgery.

Other affected tours include those by Tesla, who have been forced to postpone several dates due to members of the touring party contracting COVID including guitarist Frank Hannon, and REO Speedwagon, whose frontman Kevin Cronin took to Twitter to say, "While we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of the REO touring family tested positive recently."

Meanwhile, Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch will sit out a number of dates after a positive test. He released a video via the band's Instagram account, saying, "In the 20 years of Shinedown, I have never missed a show until now. I regret to say that I, unfortunately, during rehearsals, contracted COVID. And before you get all crazy on me, I got fully vaxxed in April. I followed all the rules: wore masks, washed my hands, et cetera.

"Unfortunately, I'm one of those ones that got it even though I was vaxxed. So, unfortunately, I'm still testing positive. I'm quarantined. My health is good, which is good news. I've had symptoms, but I'm okay, and I will be okay."

Another musician who's tested positive is former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, who released a video revealing he'd also been vaccinated earlier in the year, and that he felt "totally great".

Elsewhere, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have pulled out of a co-headlining tour of Canada for a second time due to "the current COVID-19 challenges and restrictions on gatherings in some Provinces," while Bachman Turner Overdrive leader Randy Bachman and Guess Who singer Burton Cummings have cancelled their US tour, citing difficulties in travelling in and out of Canada.

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has also been cancelled - including shows by The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks - while Fall Out Boy pulled out of two dates of their Hella Mega tour with Green Day and Weezer last week after a member of their touring party tested positive.