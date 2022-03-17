Limp Bizkit announce Limp Bizkit Still Sucks tour

Nu metal icons Limp Bizkit have announced a US tour. Named the "Still Sucks" tour, the run of 19 dates will kick off at Hard Rock Live in Tampa, FL on April 28, and culminate with a performance at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, on May 31. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am local time from the Limp Bizkit website.

The tour's announcement is accompanied by a video in which frontman Fred Durst and guitarist Wes Borland – dressed in appropriate "Dad Vibes" costume – provide an ironic running commentary to the onscreen editing.

Limp Bizkit returned to the spotlight in August with a set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago and released new single Dad Vibes the following month, before the long-awaited Still Sucks album saw the light of day on October 31.

The new dates are the first since Limp Bizkit were forced to abandon their US tour in August after completing just two post-Lollapalooza shows. The decision was taken "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans".

Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour 2022

Apr 28: Tampa Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

May 03: Norfolk Chartway Arena, VA

May 04: Roanoke Berglund Center, VA

May 06: Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino, NJ

May 07: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, PA

May 10: Lowell Tsongas Center, MA

May 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 15: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

May 18: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

May 19: Saginaw The Dow Event Center, MI

May 21: Gary Hard Rock Casino, IN

May 22: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

May 24: Kansas City Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

May 26: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

May 28: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

May 29: Reno Reno Events Center, NV

May 31: Ontario Toyota Arena, CA

Tickets go on sale on Friday 18 March at 10am.