Lifesigns tease title track from new album Altitude

Lifesigns have given fans a sneak preview of one of their new songs during a recent video announcement. The band – featuring John Young (Asia), Jon Poole (Cardiacs), Dave Bainbridge (Iona), Zoltan Csörz (The Flower Kings), and Carl Palmer’s sound engineer Steve Rispin – release their long-awaited third studio album Altitude in early 2021.

In the video, drummer Zoltan Csörz shows off his new Yamaha signature snare drum and the album’s title track can be heard playing in the background.

Says Young of the lead track from Altitude, "The beginning starts with the joy of flight [and] how beautiful it is, until you realise it's a drone complete with warheads being piloted from a very distant location. The story then moves on with the pilot and [the protagonist's] dilemma…"

Want to hear the full version of the song before the album is released? Make sure you keep an eye out for Prog 117, out on February 9!