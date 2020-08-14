Lifesigns launch crowdfunding campaign for Altitude

Lifesigns are pleased to announce the start of their crowdfunding campaign for the new album Altitude. It'll be the band's third studio album and follows on from 2017's Cardington.

Says founding vocalist and keyboard player John Young, "Although we were financially burned by the demise of PledgeMusic we did feel that the Pledge campaign idea was ultimately a good one as proved by Marillion over the years. The Lifesigns ethos as you know is about being fiercely independent (own label, own studios, etc) so it seemed pretty obvious to us that an in-house pledge campaign should work. We’d like to thank those who support our independence on a day to day basis and we hope in turn we can repay that faith with music that will last for many years to come."

The album will features: John Young (Asia, The Scorpions, Greenslade, Bonnie Tyler), Dave Bainbridge (Iona, Strawbs), Jon Poole (Cardiacs, Dowling-Poole) and Zoltan Csorsz ( Flower Kings, Karmakanic).

Pledge your support via the band's official website.