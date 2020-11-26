Lifesigns to release new album Altitude in early 2021

UK proggers Lifesigns have announced that their third album Altitude will now be released in early 2021. Although the recording to the follow-up to 2017's Cardington has been completed, the production process has been delayed due to complications arising from lockdown.

Altitude should be available as a download as expected, but the physical copies of the new album are most likely to arrive end of January, beginning of February next year now.

In a statement on the band's Facebook page, John Young says: "Just thought we should bring you all up to speed re the album and how we are progressing. We have had a delay, the recording is finished but the production has been held up by the lockdown. Therefore we don’t expect any physical product to be available until early 2021 (Jan/Feb)

That said we are still hopeful the download will make an appearance in 2020 so our fingers are firmly crossed. Please note the download will only be available in advance of physical copies to those who have pre-ordered, and to those ordering CD’s or Vinyl.

Our efforts are all based around making the best product we can in these difficult times. Those of you who know us will know how pernickety we are

We wish you all well and thank you for your support. Stay safe

JY and the mob"