Lifesigns, Arthur Brown, Curved Air and more lined up for Nene Valley Festival

Lifesigns, Curved Air, Arthur Brown and Colosseum are among the leading names lined up for the newly launched Nene Valley Rock Festival, which will take place at Nene Park in Peterborough from August 31 to September 3.

Rock legends Ten Years After, Corky Laing's Mountain, The Groundhogs and Leaf Hound are also on the bill, while of interest to prog fans will be the appearance of Prog Reader's Best Unsigned Band Of 2022, Square Wild, Last Flight To Pluto, Haze, The Far Meadow, Hayley Griffiths, The Emerald Dawn, The Paradox Twin, Pearl Handled Revolver and ELP tribute act Noddy's Puncture.

Organisers need to sell 400 four day tickets in advance to ensure the festival can go ahead.

"The Nene Valley Rock Festival has organised by a group of music lovers with very many years experience in running festivals and the aim is very simple - to provide a stage for bands both old and new who are too often ignored by other events," the organisers say. "It is being run on a 'not for profit ' basis - nobody involved is being paid , the aim being to cover costs with any extra set aside for next years event.

"Unusually for such an event , the festival has no corporate backers , but is relying on selling a minimum number of advance tickets. These are currently being sold at a reduced ‘early bird’ price for full weekend tickets with day tickets to be available very soon. And if not enough tickets are sold then all the advance ticket money , which is being held in a secure account , will refunded in full to the purchasers. It is hoped this will give customers added confidence during these difficult economic days. And of course all of this is subject to contracts and licensing being completed."

64 different acts will be presented over 4 days with all stages under cover and acts will be scheduled to avoid clashes. Fans will be able to see all the acts on the main stages rather than have to choose.

There will be plenty of food and drink options available , space for camping and motor homes , several nearby hotels and even the heritage Nene Valley steam railway running alongside the site.

Early bird four day tickets are priced at £129 with day tickets £60.

Get tickets.