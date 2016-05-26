Letlive stream Another Offensive Song

Letlive have made their track Another Offensive Song available to stream.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming fourth album If I’m The Devil, released on June 8. They previously made the politically-motivated track Good Mourning, America available to stream.

Frontman Jason Butler tells Rolling Stone: “We can no longer be afraid – in a world where we can be shot in the back with unarmed hands up, a world where we must face ridicule if we identify or fall in love with the wrong gender and then must fight to reform mandated law in order to marry that person, or a world where we continue to let policies perpetuate the disenfranchisement of minority groups for fear of being accused of conspiracy or an ‘unrealistic and utopian liberal approach.’

“People may read this and think of it as some overly righteous left leaning bullshit. That’s cool. This ain’t for you. This is a song for those that want to rid themselves of the aforementioned burdens. This is a song for those that want to be free.”

Butler is a guest on the current episode of the Metal Hammer: In Residence show on Spotify, on which he discussed his lyrical motivation and took aim at rock fakers.

The second episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence is available on Spotify now, and also features interviews with Gojira and WWE star Triple H. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

Letlive launch a US summer tour next month.

Letlive 2016 summer US tour

Jun 14: Los Angeles The El Rey, CA

Jun 15: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 17: Odessa Club Patron, TX

Jun 18: Dallas The Door, TX

Jun 19: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Jun 21: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Jun 22: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jun 24: Atlanta The Masquerade Hell, GA

Jun 25: Orlando The Social, FL

Jun 26: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jun 28: Jacksonville 1094 Music Hall, FL

Jun 29: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Jun 30: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jul 05: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Jul 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Jul 09: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jul 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Jul 12: Cleveland Agora Theatre and Ballroom, OH

Jul 15: Columbus Park Street Salon, OH

Jul 16: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 18: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 21: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jul 22: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jul 23: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jul 25: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Jul 27: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jul 29: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Social Hall SF, CA

Jul 31: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

