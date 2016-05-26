Amaranthe in the studio to work on 4th album

Amaranthe have announced that work is underway on their fourth album, due for release in October.

The Swedish metal group will issue the follow-up to 2014’s Massive Addictive in October via Spinefarm.

Guitarist Olof Morck says: “We have entered Top Floor studios with Jakob Herrman in Gothenburg to record our fourth album.

“It is extremely exciting to be back in the creative zone after spending two years traveling the whole world in support of Massive Addictive.

“We will spend one month here recording drums, bass and guitars before once again moving onto Jacob Hansen’s studio in Denmark for vocal recordings and mixing.”

He continues: “We are beyond thrilled about the new material, which is certainly Amaranthe’s most diverse so far.

“Our trademark bleeding edge modern metal is ever present, but fused with an even wider range of genres than before, featuring everything from stadium rock, the latest in pop music innovation and danceable super-hits. Expect these tunes to enter your mind permanently, never to leave, later this year.”

Amaranthe play at this summer’s Rock On The Green Festival in London on June 5, with Tarja Turunen, Octanic and Immension.

