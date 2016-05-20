Gojira, Triple H, Letlive and more on Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify!

The second Metal Hammer: In Residence is now live on Spotify – so get your ruddy ears ready! We’ve got three exclusive interviews and bucketload of new music and classic tracks to listen to, so what are you waiting for?

In this month’s edition, we welcome letlive’s Jason Aalon Alexander Butler to talk protest songs and the anger that’s fuelled the band’s new album, If I’m The Devil…, WWE legend Triple H previews NXT coming to Download festival this summer, and Gojira’s Joe and Mario Duplantier join us to talk about their Magma album, the loss of their mother and, true story, how to live in a treehouse.

Alexander, Merlin and Luke will also be discussing the biggest rock and metal news including the return of Joey Jordison, the Misfits reunion and just how good Rammstein are.

You can listen to this month’s edition of Metal Hammer: In Residence right now. And if you’re yet to be initiated, you can listen to last month’s edition right here.

Join us!