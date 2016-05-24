Letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler calls out rock fakers

Letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler has hit out at rock bands who write “fake” protest songs and are afraid to say what they really mean.

The band release their fourth album If I’m The Devil on June 8 and previously made the politically-motivated track Good Mourning, America available to stream.

In an exclusive interview with Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify, Butler says he is more direct about his political and societal beliefs now than he’s ever been, but wishes more bands would say it like it is.

Butler says: “I’ve become a lot more deliberate in my intentions when writing certain songs. I’m making it very clear, I’m not going to tie it up in too many metaphors. I’m just gonna say that shit needs to change.

“The protest music is just a soundtrack, I’m just writing a soundtrack. But that’s not me being active, in order to be active you have to invest yourself in what you’re talking about. You need to put yourself into that thing that you’re trying to change, into that protest.

“I feel in modern rock music there’s this real strange, sterile, subdued and sedated idea of what it means to write subversive music. So my protest is clearly one of political and societal school or association, but it’s also a protest against those who are faking the funk.

“That’s a lot of people out there. I’m not gonna sit here and call people out and start a radio beef, but you know who you are man.”

Asked why he thinks more bands don’t wear their hearts on their sleeves when writing lyrics, Butler adds: “Protest music, or subversive music or things that go against the grain – it don’t make dollars.

“People are afraid to say what they really mean because it doesn’t yield the success that they’ve been granted as an allusion of being an artist or being in a band.

“But I got a fucking reality check for those people, this ain’t the business for that. Music ain’t the business for that no more. We’re not pop stars. If you’re doing rock’n’roll, you gotta be out here to push something.”

Letlive launch a US summer tour next month.

The second episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence is available on Spotify now, and also features interviews with Gojira and WWE star Triple H. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

Letlive If I’m The Devil tracklist

I’ve Learned To Love Myself Nu Romantics Good Mourning, America Who You Are Not A Weak Ago Foreign Cab Rides Reluctantly Dead Elephant Another Offensive Song If I’m The Devil… Copper Colored Quiet

