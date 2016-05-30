Letlive plan art exhibition to launch If I'm The Devil

Letlive plan to launch their fourth album If I’m The Devil... with an exhibition featuring works of art inspired by the record’s 11 tracks.

Frontman Jason Butler says the event will take place on June 8, the day the follow-up to 2013’s The Blackest Beautiful is released.

Butler tells TeamRock Radio: “I’m gonna curate this art show. We’re gonna choose 11 artists, one for each track on the record.

“Each artist gets assigned a song and the lyrics and however they feel inspired by the song, they will create a piece.

“The art space is booked right now and on the day of release we’ll be having this art show for people to experience.

“There will be listening stations at every piece so people can hear the record and see the record and see what someone else saw when they were listening to that song.”

More details on the art show will be released in due course.

Letlive have released the tracks Good Mourning, America, Another Offensive Song and Reluctantly Dead from the album.

Butler also guests on the second episode of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify, which is available now and also features interviews with Gojira and WWE star Triple H. A Spotify Premium account is required to hear the interview segments.

Letlive If I’m The Devil tracklist

I’ve Learned To Love Myself Nu Romantics Good Mourning, America Who You Are Not A Weak Ago Foreign Cab Rides Reluctantly Dead Elephant Another Offensive Song If I’m The Devil… Copper Colored Quiet

Letlive 2016 summer US tour

Jun 14: Los Angeles The El Rey, CA

Jun 15: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 17: Odessa Club Patron, TX

Jun 18: Dallas The Door, TX

Jun 19: Tulsa The Vanguard, OK

Jun 21: San Antonio The Rock Box, TX

Jun 22: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jun 24: Atlanta The Masquerade Hell, GA

Jun 25: Orlando The Social, FL

Jun 26: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jun 28: Jacksonville 1094 Music Hall, FL

Jun 29: Greensboro Arizona Pete’s, NC

Jun 30: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jul 05: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Jul 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Shaka’s, VA

Jul 09: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jul 10: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Jul 12: Cleveland Agora Theatre and Ballroom, OH

Jul 15: Columbus Park Street Salon, OH

Jul 16: Pontiac The Crofoot, MI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 18: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

Jul 20: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jul 21: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jul 22: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Jul 23: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jul 25: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Jul 27: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Jul 29: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Jul 30: San Francisco Social Hall SF, CA

Jul 31: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA