Lesoir announce unique live stream in June

Dutch art rock quintet Lesoir have announced they will stream a unique live performance in June. The band will perform at Maastricht's Muziekgieterij venue on June 20 with multicam angles. Tickets will cost just £2.50.

Lesoir released their latest album Mosaic through Glassville Records on May 1 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the band were unable to present it in a live environment to fans. Likewise, on the 20th of June, the band would have appeared at Midsummer Prog Festival, but has now been rescheduled to 2021.

"Keen to adapt to the current climate of live streaming performances to ensure that the show continues in the face of struggle, Lesoir will perform a multicam livestream on the stage of the Muziekgieterij concert hall in the Netherlands on the 20th of June," the band announce. "The band will perform tracks from their new album and some of their fan favourites from albums past, with tickets priced at just £2.50."

Get tickets.