Leprous announce November European tour

Leprous have announced that they’ll tour across Europe later this year.

They’ve lined up the shows in support of their upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album.

They’ll kick things off in Luxembourg on November 1 and wrap things up in Sweden on November 27.

Leprous say: We're super stoked to announce a new European tour this fall, to support the release of the upcoming album. We're bringing along the great The Ocean and the super talented Port Noir!

“We promise to deliver a fresh and different Leprous show, and we're aiming to take the performance to new heights!”

Find a full list of dates below.

Leprous confirmed in early March that they’d returned to the studio to work on what will be their sixth album and follow-up to 2017’s Malina.

Drummer Baard Kolstad said: “We entered the studio to record the drums for half of the album last week with David Castillo at Ghostward/Fascination Street Studios – the same studio as we recorded the two latest albums.

“As an over autistic control freak when recording myself, this time around I had more time than ever to perfect and experiment with my sound almost without compromises, so a big thanks to vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg and David for their patience!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Leprous 2019 European tour dates

Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands

Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Nov 08: London ULU, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland

Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France

Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy

Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany

Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden