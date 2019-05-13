Leprous announce November European tour

Leprous have announced that they’ll tour across Europe later this year.
They’ve lined up the shows in support of their upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album.
They’ll kick things off in Luxembourg on November 1 and wrap things up in Sweden on November 27.
Leprous say: We're super stoked to announce a new European tour this fall, to support the release of the upcoming album. We're bringing along the great The Ocean and the super talented Port Noir!
“We promise to deliver a fresh and different Leprous show, and we're aiming to take the performance to new heights!”
Find a full list of dates below.
Leprous confirmed in early March that they’d returned to the studio to work on what will be their sixth album and follow-up to 2017’s Malina.
Drummer Baard Kolstad said: “We entered the studio to record the drums for half of the album last week with David Castillo at Ghostward/Fascination Street Studios – the same studio as we recorded the two latest albums.
“As an over autistic control freak when recording myself, this time around I had more time than ever to perfect and experiment with my sound almost without compromises, so a big thanks to vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg and David for their patience!”
Further details will be revealed in due course.
Leprous 2019 European tour dates
Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Nov 08: London ULU, UK
Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland
Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France
Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy
Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany
Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic
Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland
Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden