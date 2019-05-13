Trending

Leprous announce November European tour

Leprous will tour across Europe later this year in support of their upcoming studio album

Leprous have announced that they’ll tour across Europe later this year.

They’ve lined up the shows in support of their upcoming and as-yet-untitled studio album.

They’ll kick things off in Luxembourg on November 1 and wrap things up in Sweden on November 27.

Leprous say: We're super stoked to announce a new European tour this fall, to support the release of the upcoming album. We're bringing along the great The Ocean and the super talented Port Noir!

“We promise to deliver a fresh and different Leprous show, and we're aiming to take the performance to new heights!”

Find a full list of dates below.

Leprous confirmed in early March that they’d returned to the studio to work on what will be their sixth album and follow-up to 2017’s Malina.

Drummer Baard Kolstad said: “We entered the studio to record the drums for half of the album last week with David Castillo at Ghostward/Fascination Street Studios – the same studio as we recorded the two latest albums. 

“As an over autistic control freak when recording myself, this time around I had more time than ever to perfect and experiment with my sound almost without compromises, so a big thanks to vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg and David for their patience!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Leprous 2019 European tour dates
Nov 01: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 02: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
Nov 03: Leiden Gebr. De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 04: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Nov 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 07: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Nov 08: London ULU, UK
Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 11: Zurich Plaza, Switzerland
Nov 12: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Nov 13: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France
Nov 18: Parma Campus Music Industry Italy
Nov 19: Munich Freiheiz, Germany
Nov 20: Vienna Szene, Austria
Nov 21: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic
Nov 22: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 23: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland
Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 25: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Nov 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Nov 27: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

