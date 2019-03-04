Leprous confirm studio return to record album no.6

Leprous have given an update on how their sixth studio album is shaping up.

Drummer Baard Kolstad has spoken about how the sessions are going, and confirmed he’s already laid down the drums for half the record.

He says: “We entered the studio to record the drums for half of the album last week with David Castillo at Ghostward/Fascination Street Studios – the same studio as we recorded the two latest albums.

“As an over autistic control freak when recording myself, this time around I had more time than ever to perfect and experiment with my sound almost without compromises, so a big thanks to vocalist and keyboardist Einar Solberg and David for their patience!

“We also recorded one song together, drums and bass, something neither Leprous or I have ever done before.”

Kolstad adds: “Feeling very good to leave the drum recording for now, focusing on the last half of the album to be recorded in May.

“I’m so looking forward to hear the outcome just in a few days when the guitarists have put their touch. Will be a different Leprous album for sure, but still Leprous!”

It's expected to be released later this year via InsideOut Music. And while there’s no album title or tracklist yet – it’s possible that their standalone 2018 single Golden Prayers could be on it.

The record will be the follow-up to 2017’s Malina.

Leprous are currently on tour in South America and will return to Europe later this year for a handful of dates.