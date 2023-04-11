Lenco lift the lid on their walnut wonder - the LBT-225WA Bluetooth turntable

Lenco have marked the start of spring by unveiling their brand new Lenco LBT-225WA Bluetooth turntable.

It’s the latest entry into the Swiss audio firm’s growing range of record players and joins the likes of the Lenco LBT-188, which sits in our list of the best Bluetooth turntables.

The new belt-driven Lenco LBT-225WA has been finished in striking walnut wood while its onboard tech allows you to hook it up your external Bluetooth speakers or Bluetooth headphones. You’ll also be able to transform your vinyl collection into digital files thanks to its USB player with direct encoder to MP3 capabilities.

The Lenco LBT-225WA features two speeds: 33 and 45 rpm and also boasts a glass platter for your vinyl to sit on.

Lenco add: “The turntable also comes with top-quality components, including a high-quality AT-VM95E cartridge, carbon fibre tonearm, counterweight, anti-skating weight, and RCA connectors. The removable dust cover keeps the turntable clean and protects it from damage.”

Lenco add: “With user-friendly controls and top-quality components, the Lenco LBT-225WA record player is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a turntable that combines style and functionality.”

The Lenco LBT-225WA is available now for £349.99 from HMV (opens in new tab). Check out a gallery of the turntable below.

