Lego's Black Friday sale offers big discounts on gifts for kids and adults alike

Black Friday weekend has officially arrived, which means the Black Friday music deals are in full flow. If you're looking for something fun for kids and grown-ups alike, however, you could do a lot worse than check out some of the Black Friday deals Lego currently have listed on their site.

There are dozens of decent potential Christmas gifts on offer, including characters and sets based on everything from Transformers and Avengers to Super Mario Bros. and even Formula 1.

One of our favourites is this awesome Optimus Prime figure which has 20% off right now, taking it down from £159.99 to £127.99 (opens in new tab). And if you’re in the US, the same Lego Transformer is down from $179.99 to $152.99 (opens in new tab).

Whether you're a seasoned Lego collector or looking to find a fun Christmas gift for a young relative, there are some very cool things on offer in Lego's Black Friday sale this year. Take a look and see if anything catches your eye.





One of the instantly coolest things we've spotted is this Lego Batman cowl (opens in new tab) based on the classic 60s TV series starring Adam West. Not only is it tricky to find elsewhere (and, as Lego themselves note, retiring soon), but it's had 30% slashed from the RRP in the UK and 20% off in the US.

Another unique set on offer - and one that will delight rock 'n' roll fans - is this Elvis Presley portrait (opens in new tab) and we had a sniff around, and this definitely seems to be the best price for this particular set (unlike, for instance, the Lego Rolling Stones logo, which is also on sale but can be currently found cheaper via Amazon (opens in new tab).)

If you're looking for something solely for the kids, you could do a lot worse than this cute and clever Punk Pirate BeatBox (opens in new tab) set, which interacts with a special app to create music videos. At 50% off its original price, it's good value at £8.99 in the UK (though we can't promise you won't want to just keep it for yourself once you've had a play around).

