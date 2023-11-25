We’ve found the best Lego Black Friday deal for guitarists – build your own mini Lego Fender Strat and amp!

Struggling to think of a gift for the six-stringer in your life that isn’t novelty socks or a guitar tuner that I’m confident they will already have? Black Friday is usually a great time to save money off an appropriate present, and even though the big day has been and gone, one of our favourite Black Friday music deals is still alive and kicking – your axe-slinging loved one can now build their own Fender Stratocaster and Princeton Reverb amp out of Lego – and it’s at the lowest price ever on Amazon for a limited time.

This 1,074-piece Fender x Lego collab is meticulously detailed – and is sure to satisfy any guitar fanatic. It features true-to-reality appointments including six strings and functional tuning pegs, a trio of faux single-coil pickups and a whammy bar-equipped tremolo system.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: $119.99 , now $95.99

Looking for a fun project that doesn’t involve dismantling your favourite guitar for modding, or looking for a way to avoid hours of practicing scales? Why not take a stab at the Lego Fender Strat kit? This Lego set is super fun and incredibly accessible and with 20% off at Amazon, you really can’t go wrong.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: £104.99 , now £89.23

The very same model is also available with money off at Amazon UK. There you can save 15% off the set, which is almost £16 off the RRP. This price probably won't stay this low for much longer as the Black Friday prices start to shoot back up.

The set comes with a Lego Fender Princeton Reverb amp that’s just as detailed, too. It includes two input channels, and under the hood you’ll find imitation tubes and even a reverb tank.

To cap it off, you get a footswitcher and the kit also comes with both red and black body options that you can swap out whether you're vibing on Stevie Ray Vaughan or David Gilmour.

Now, having built a few Lego sets myself in recent years – namely the Lego Icons Delorean and Lego ideas International Space Station – I can vouch for a build project like this being an amazing way to defrag from busy work/parenting life, and I love having my models on display in the house, too. Not that someone over 40 needs to justify these things...

