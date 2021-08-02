Legendary Miles Davis 1991 Paris concert to be released

Miles Davis is to have his 1991 concert at La Grande Halle, La Villette, Paris, France released as The Lost Concert through Sleepy Night Records on September 29, the thirtieth anniversary of his death.

The release completes a trilogy of releases that began with the label's Number One jazz album Miles Davis: The Lost Quintet released last year, and The Lost Septet released last year.

Davis was renowned for never revisiting the past, even though many fans, critics and concert promoters always hoped that he would. Then, in July 1991, he did exactly that, not once, but twice. The first was two days earlier, when he had played the classic arrangements of Gil Evans from the 1950s and 1960 at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Then, Miles arrived at Paris to play this special gig. It was simply advertised as “Miles and Friends” and neither the audience, nor Miles’ band, had any idea on what they were about to witness.

Playing with Miles was an amazing roll-call of past musical associates from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s: Chick Corea, Bill Evans, Al Foster, Steve Grossman, Herbie Hancock, Dave Holland, Darryl Jones, John McLaughlin, Jackie McLean, John Scofield and Joe Zawinul. Miles’ band members were Kenny Garrett, Foley, Deron Johnson, Richard Patterson and Ricky Wellman.



Thirteen tunes were played at the concert, and the first three opening numbers, Perfect Way, Star People and Human Nature were played by Miles’ current band. Then, on come the special guests in various combinations, often mixing with Miles’ current band members. Miles plays a number of tunes from the 50s and 60s, including In A Silent Way/It’s About That Time, Dig, All Blues, Watermelon Man and Footprints.



The other tunes played are , a song written by Prince, Katia which features John McLaughlin and John Scofield on-stage together and Wrinkle. The concert ends with almost everyone joining Miles on-stage to play a rousing version of Jean-Pierre.

Davis' final concert was at the Hollywood Bowl on August 25. He died just ver a month later.

(Image credit: Sleepy Night Records)

Miles Davis: The Lost Concert

Disc 1

1. Perfect Way

2. New Blues

3. Human Nature

4. All Blues

5. In A Silent Way

6. Katia

Disc 2

1. Out of Blue/Dig

2. Watermelon Man

3. Penetration

4. Wrinkle

5. Footprints

6. Jean Pierre

