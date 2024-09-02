Lee Abraham announces new solo album Origin Of The Storm

Galahad guitarist Lee Abraham will release his latest solo album, Origin Of The Storm, through F2 Music on October 21.

The album is the follow-up to 2021's Only Human, and is Abraham's ninth solo release. The album deals with an array of subjects such as the conflict in Ukraine, mental health struggles, past childhood memories and a centrepiece epic about mythical sirens of the sea.

Origin Of The Storm features guest appearances from an array of modern-day prog talen including Clive Nolan (Arena, Pendragon), Mark Spencer (Galahad, Twelfth Night), Marc Atkinson (Moon Halo, solo), Paul Drew (The Studio Rats), Alistair Martin (Cosmograf live band) and Peter Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales, Red Bazar, Cyan).

"This new album was written over 2023 while I was busy tracking guitars for the last Galahad album, The Long Goodbye, and recorded throughout early 2024 in between Galahad European gigs," the guitarist says. "The album features seven brand new songs with significant band contributions from Rob Arnold on piano, Ken Bryant on bass and of course Gerald Mulligan (Credo) on drums, all from the Lee Abraham Band.

Origin Of The Storm has been mastered by Karl Groom (Threshold) and artwork created by Andy Tillison (The Tangent), which you can see below. Pre-orders will be open soon.

Abraham will perform an album launch gig at Souhtampton's The 1865 venue where he will debut songs from the new album.

Get tickets.

