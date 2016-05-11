Leaves' Eyes issue first video with singer Elina Siirala

Leaves’ Eyes have released a video for their track Edge Of Steel – featuring new singer Elina Siirala.

The song originally appeared on last year’s album King Of Kings and was sung by former singer Liv Kristine, who left the band this year.

The new version of Edge Of Steel will appear on a tour edition of King Of Kings, due for release on June 3 via AFM.

Leaves’ Eyes say: “Enjoy the new video clip and concept which is connected to Viking games and the Uefa Euro 2016 football championship. Thanks to director Rainer Zipp Franzen, the fantastic film crew and actors – you rule.”

Leaves’ Eyes are currently on a widespread world tour.

Leaves’ Eyes world tour 2016⁄17

May 12: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

May 13: Leipzig Wave Gotik Treffen, Germany

May 14: Pratteln Masters of Symphonic Metal, Switzerland

Jun 10: Rockfels Loreley, Germany

Jul 08: Lone Zobens un Lemess festival, Latvia

Aug 21: Rechitsa Metal Crowd Festival, Belarus

Sep 03-08: Full Metal Cruise, Germany

Oct 22: Wieze Metal Female Voices Festival, Belgium

Nov 06: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 08: Clifton Park NY Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 09: Philadelphia The Troca, PA

Nov 10: Providence Firehouse 13, RI

Nov 11: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NY

Nov 12: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

Nov 13: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Nov 14: Ottawa Mavericks, ON

Nov 15: Quebec Le Cercle, QC

Nov 16: Kitchener Dallas, ON

Nov 17: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Nov 18: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Nov 19: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 20: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Nov 21: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 22: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Nov 24: Regina The Exchange, SK

Nov 25: Calgary Dickens, AB

Nov 26: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB

Nov 28: Vancouver The Venue, BC

Nov 29: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Nov 30: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Dec 02: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Dec 03: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Dec 04: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Dec 05: Tempe Club Red, AZ

Dec 06: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Dec 08: Englewood Gothic Theater, CO

Dec 09: Lawrence Granada, KS

Dec 10: Dallas Trees, TX

Dec 11: McAllen Cine el Rey, TX

Dec 12: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

Dec 13: San Antonio Alamo Music Hall, TX

Dec 14: Houston TX - Scout Bar, TX

Dec 16: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Dec 17: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jan 26: St Petersburg Opera Club, Russia

Jan 27: Moscow Volta Club, Russia

