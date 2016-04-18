Leaves' Eyes split with founder Liv Kristine

Leaves’ Eyes have announced they’ve split with singer Liv Kristine and replaced her with Finnish vocalist Elina Siirala.

Founding member Kristine is said to have left the band after 13 years and six albums over “personal reasons.” Leaves’ Eyes say: “From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank Liv for an amazing 13 years of being our front lady, the work we have done together and all the passion for music that we shared all these years.

“We wish Liv all the best for the future, her solo career and other projects. Liv will always be an important part of the Leaves’ Eyes history but now we are looking forward to a new chapter and the new musical adventures of Leaves’ Eyes.“

Former EnkElination singer Siirala – who made her debut with the band in Jakarta on Sunday night – says: “I take on this challenge with a huge excitement and look forward to the new chapter in my career.”

Fans on the band’s Facebook page have expressed anger that the news was announced on the eve of a world tour, with some suggesting Leaves’ Eyes should not continue without Kristine.

For her part, Kristine says: “I am highly proud of having been founding member and front lady of Leaves’ Eyes, which has played a vital role in my life since 2003.

“Good luck guys, thank you for the amazing music, outstanding moments with our worldwide audiences, moreover, the passion we all share.”

Leaves’ Eyes released latest album King Of Kings last year and replaced guitarist Sander van der Meer with Pete Streit.

The tour continues later this month.

Leaves’ Eyes world tour 2016⁄17

Apr 28: Lubeck Rider’s Cafe, Germany

Apr 29: Copenhagen High Voltage, Denmark

Apr 30: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

May 01: Roeselare De Verlichte Geest, Belgium

May 12: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

May 13: Leipzig Wave Gotik Treffen, Germany

May 14: Pratteln Masters of Symphonic Metal, Switzerland

Jun 10: Rockfels Loreley, Germany

Jul 08: Lone Zobens un Lemess festival, Latvia

Aug 21: Rechitsa Metal Crowd Festival, Belarus

Sep 03-08: Full Metal Cruise, Germany

Oct 22: Wieze Metal Female Voices Festival, Belgium

Nov 06: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 08: Clifton Park NY Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 09: Philadelphia The Troca, PA

Nov 10: Providence Firehouse 13, RI

Nov 11: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NY

Nov 12: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

Nov 13: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Nov 14: Ottawa Mavericks, ON

Nov 15: Quebec Le Cercle, QC

Nov 16: Kitchener Dallas, ON

Nov 17: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Nov 18: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Nov 19: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 20: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Nov 21: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 22: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Nov 24: Regina The Exchange, SK

Nov 25: Calgary Dickens, AB

Nov 26: Edmonton Starlite Room, AB

Nov 28: Vancouver The Venue, BC

Nov 29: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Nov 30: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Dec 02: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Dec 03: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Dec 04: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Dec 05: Tempe Club Red, AZ

Dec 06: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Dec 08: Englewood Gothic Theater, CO

Dec 09: Lawrence Granada, KS

Dec 10: Dallas Trees, TX

Dec 11: McAllen Cine el Rey, TX

Dec 12: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

Dec 13: San Antonio Alamo Music Hall, TX

Dec 14: Houston TX - Scout Bar, TX

Dec 16: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Dec 17: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jan 26: St Petersburg Opera Club, Russia

Jan 27: Moscow Volta Club, Russia