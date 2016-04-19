Former Leaves' Eyes singer says band's comments were meant to harm her

Former Leaves’ Eyes singer Liv Kristine says she was sacked by the band and that she was shocked by how quickly they replaced her.

Leaves’ Eyes announced their split with founding vocalist Kristine this week and confirmed Finnish singer Elina Siirala as her replacement.

But Kristine has issued a fresh statement which suggests the split was not as amicable as the original announcement claimed.

Addressing fans, she says: “Thank you for warning me concerning new postings by someone in Leaves’ Eyes, done to harm me and make my situation even worse. I have nothing to hide, nothing to fear.

“I was told a bit longer than a week ago that I am not preferred as the band’s singer for further tours and recordings anymore.

“I asked if there’s a replacement and I got no clear answer. I can’t believe this process happened behind my back, parallel to a huge disappointment in my private life. A few days later there certainly was a replacement. I must say – that was quick.

“I still see Leaves’ Eyes as ‘my baby’ and I will miss playing these gigs, feeling the good vibes, sensing the real Norwegian Viking power with the audiences.”

Meanwhile, following their first gig with Siirala, Leaves’ Eyes have issued a further statement in which they insist the decision to move on without Kristine was made by all band members, including Kristine herself.