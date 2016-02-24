Last In Line go behind the scenes

Last In Line have released a behind-the-scenes video, shot while they made debut album Heavy Crown.

The eight-minute clip shows the Dio offshoot playing around while they’re supposed to be working, and sharing stories about their time with Ronnie James Dio.

The future of the band remains in doubt following the death of bassist Jimmy Bain in January. He passed away just as they began promoting the release, and was later found to have been suffering from cancer.

Bain says in the video: “We haven’t even had a row about anything – that’s pretty amazing for a band.”

Heavy Crown was released on February 19.