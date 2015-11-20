Lamb Of God cancel entire European tour

Lamb Of God have cancelled the rest of their European tour in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.

The band cancelled a scheduled appearance in Tilburg, the Netherlands, earlier this week and have since pulled all of their dates on the continent.

Lamb Of God say: “Due to concerns brought to our attention by the venue security team yesterday in Tilburg - and continued general concerns across Europe - we have decided against putting our fans, our crew and ourselves in this position night after night and will be cancelling the remainder of our performances in Europe.

“This is a decision we are making on behalf of the fans, our crew, and our band, as well as the well-being of everyone’s family, friends and loved ones at home. Stay safe, and we will see you very soon.”

Last week, 89 people were killed by extremists at an Eagles Of Death Metal show in Paris. The attack was part of a wider, coordinated operation across the city. In total, 129 people were killed and hundreds more injured by gunmen and suicide bombers in the attacks, for which the group IS has claimed responsibility.

EODM have put their touring plans on hold and offered their condolences to the family of merch seller Nick Alexander who died at the Bataclan venue, as well as to everyone else who was affected by the events.

Nov 20: Wiesbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Nov 22: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Nov 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 25: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Nov 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 28: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 29: Brussels Ancienne, Belgium

Nov 30: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Dec 01: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Rock world unites in grief over Paris terror attacks