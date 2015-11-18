Eagles Of Death Metal release Paris statement

Eagles Of Death Metal have postponed their European tour in light of the terror attacks in Paris.

Jesse Hughes and co were on stage at the city’s Bataclan venue on Friday night, when extremist gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing 89 people.

The band managed to escape to safety, although crew member Nick Alexander was killed during the attack.

Eagles Of Death Metal say in a statement: “While the band is now home safe, we are horrified and still trying to come to terms with what happened in France.

“Our thoughts and hearts are first and foremost with our brother Nick Alexander, our record company comrades Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez, and all the friends and fans whose lives were taken in Paris, as well as their friends, families, and loved ones.

“Although bonded in grief with the victims, the fans, the families, the citizens of Paris, and all those affected by terrorism, we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion.

“We would like to thank the French police, the FBI, the US and French state departments, and especially all those at ground zero with us who helped each other as best they could during this unimaginable ordeal, proving once again that love overshadows evil.

“All EODM shows are on hold until further notice. Vive la musique, vive la liberté, vive la France, and vive EODM.”

So-called IS has claimed responsibility for the attacks across the city, which left a total of 129 people dead and a further 352 injured.

Earlier today, Metallica and Keith Richards paid tribute to Mercury Records’ international product manager Ayad who died at the theatre on Friday night.