The last days of Black Sabbath: only in the new issue of Metal Hammer

It’s a day we all knew would come, but none of us wanted to see: Black Sabbath are over. Well, not just yet, there’s a small matter of a farewell tour to take care of. But ahead of the worldwide celebrations, we talk exclusively to Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and estranged drummer Bill Ward about the legacy the Birmingham band are leaving behind…

The inventors of heavy metal are leaving behind almost 50 years of riffs, horror and doom that helped shape our world. We ask why now is the time to step out of the limelight from the four men that made it happen and look back at the defining moments in their incredible career.

Before the biggest metal tour of the year hits the UK, we sit down with the two frontmen leading the charge as they face off… Randy Blythe and Dave Mustaine discuss their friendships, the competition on the road, Chris Adler pulling double-duty and what it’s like touring as a giant metal monster!

We catch up with the LA industrial titans Fear Factory to get the full inside story on their iconic Demanufacture record 20 years on. From tales of guns on the streets of LA to drug ridden studios, the band’s 1995 magnum opus is still regarded as the cornerstone of industrial. This is why.

WWE Superstar, bona fide rockstar, podcaster extraordinaire and so much more – Chris Jericho is the busiest man in music, but how does it keep it all together? We catch up with Y2J to find out just how he keeps his hectic life in check and keeping Brand Jericho moving all the way into Hollywood.

Beartooth have gone from strength to strength since they exploded onto the scene last year with debut album Disgusting. Now, 18 months later, we find out where frontman Caleb Shomo is personally and coping with life back on the road after quitting music three years ago.

There’s all this plus: Children Of Bodom, Heart Of A Coward, Blessthefall, Devil You Know, Noel Fielding, Shining, Sikth and a helluva lot more!

