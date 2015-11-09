Lamb Of God won't tour States with Megadeth

Lamb Of God won’t join Megadeth on their 2016 North American tour dates, Dave Mustaine has confirmed.

Randy Blythe and co are currently on tour with Mustaine’s band in the UK, with drummer Chris Adler pulling double duty. But the Megadeth mainman told fans in a Periscope Q&A that the two bands won’t join up for Megadeth’s North America shows – the dates for which have yet to be confirmed.

Mustaine says: “I’m really excited about coming back to the States and doing our North American tour there. The dates are coming along pretty well. And we’ve got three bands we’re gonna be taking out with us there.

“Not completely sure about confirming all of them, but if they do confirm, the guys that I’m thinking about — no, it’s not Lamb Of God for North America — if those guys are on it, I think it’s gonna be a cool lineup.”

Adler – who appears on Megadeth’s upcoming 15th album, Dystopia – previously hinted that the two bands might join up on the US dates.