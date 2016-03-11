Lacuna Coil tease Delirium with promo clip

Lacuna Coil have detailed their upcoming album and issued a teaser video.

The band’s follow-up to 2014’s Broken Crown Halo will be released worldwide on May 27. The artwork and tracklist for Delirium can be viewed below.

Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia says of the album: “It’s called Delirium and there’s tons of reasons for it.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years for different reasons, for personal reasons and for a lot of things that we will disclose, or we will tell later.

“It’s heavier than the previous albums we did, which is kind of surprising. A lot of bands are going the other way around, getting softer and more accessible.”

The band split with longtime guitarist Marco Biazzi earlier this year, bringing in Black Lodge’s Daniel Sahagun as a temporary replacement.

Lacuna Coil will also appear at Pulp Summer Slam festival in the Philippines, followed by three US shows with Halestorm.

Lacuna Coil Delirium tracklist

Before The Flames

Plague Dance

Let The Night Roar

Mr. Murder (feat. Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists)

Lady Of The Night

Witch Is Dead

Daughter Of The Morning Star

Sun Will Never Set

Fall Of Core

Breaking On The Wheel

Nemesis Queen

Angels Envy

Apr 20: Quezon City Pulp Summer Slam Festival, Philippines

May 14: Cherokee Event Center, NC

May 15: Richmond National, VA

May 17: Davenport Adler Theater, IA