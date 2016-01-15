Lacuna Coil split with guitarist Marco Biazzi

Marco ‘Maus’ Biazzi has left Lacuna Coil after 17-years with the Italian metal outfit.

The 42-year-old guitarist says he decided to leave because he wants to start a new music project.

He says: “I felt I couldn’t add more to this project any longer so I decided to leave my second family, Lacuna Coil, to take a different path, for a new challenge in my life.

“I’m now looking for another musical project to start, as I want to get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to kick ass around the globe again, because this is what I want and what I love the most.

Biazzi thanks the band and their label Century Media, and adds: “Lastly, a big thanks to you all, friends and fans all over the world, who supported me since the beginning with your infinite dedication and love.

“This is not a real goodbye from me – it is just a change.”

Lacuna Coil responded: ”We are, of course, sad to lose such a longtime member of our family. However, Maus needs to follow what is in his heart, and we wish him all the best with whatever the future may bring. We know that whatever it is that Maus will do in the future, it will be filled with heavy riffs – and a lot of good times.”

Guitarist Cristiano ‘Pizza’ Migliore and drummer Cristiano ‘CriZ’ Mozzati retired from the band in February 2014. Lacuna Coil now consists of founding members Cristina Scabbia, Andrea Ferro, Marco Coti Zelati and drummer Ryan Folden.

They’ll perform on the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise alongside Children Of Bodom, Iced Earth and others next month. The band aim to release their eighth album Delirium by the end of May after entering the studio in December.