Lacuna Coil vow to get heavier

Lacuna Coil singer Andrea Ferro says the band's next album will be heavier than anything they've written before.

The Italian rockers released their seventh record Broken Crown Halo in March and Ferro says the band’s new drummer Ryan Blake Folden’s influence will shine through on the follow-up.

Ferro tells The Metalheadz: “He’s very good with really fast double bass, and a heavier kind of drummer, in a way. And so I think there will be a little bit of heaviness on the next record — which we always wanted to bring, but sometimes we couldn’t, because it didn’t appeal to the style of the drummer.

“I think at this point, in our age and in our career, we’re kind of free to go wherever we want. Of course we’re not gonna do something completely different, because it wouldn’t make sense — you still need to recognise the style of the band.

“But definitely we’re gonna experiment a little bit more on the double bass and there will be some fresh air, some new ideas.”

Ferro admits he is frustrated by the changes in the music business, which he says requires bands to release records more often in order to tour and make money.

He adds: “We used to tour for two years for a record, and then take another year to write the next one and maybe every three or four years release an album. Now you have to kind of come up with an album every two years.

“So it pushes everything faster. Sometimes I don’t like that because it’s a creative process to write an album, and you don’t wanna be forced too much. I would love sometimes to just take a little more time, because that’s what creativity is about — to develop ideas, not just to try to force them. But you have to cope with the reality then that the fast way music is being produced and used by the people.”

Ferro’s fellow Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia said earlier this year that on Broken Crown Halo, the band managed to combine the best elements of their most memorable work.