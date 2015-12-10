Trending

Lacuna Coil in studio for Delirium sessions

By Metal Hammer  

Band eyeing end of May for release date

null

Lacuna Coil have begun recording their eighth album Delirium.

Singer Cristina Scabbia says they expect to be finished recording by the end of February – and hope to release it at the end of May.

In an interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, she says: ““It’s called Delirium and there’s tons of reasons for it.

“It’s been a crazy couple of years for different reasons, for personal reasons and for a lot of things that we will disclose, or we will tell later.”

She adds: “It’s heavier than the previous albums we did, which is kind of surprising, because a lot of bands are going the other way around and getting softer and more accessible.”

Scabbia previously said the successor to 2014’s Broken Crown Halo will be “heavier,“ with a more electronic feel than their previous albums following the departure of second guitarist Cristiano Migliore.

Singer Andrea Ferro told TeamRock Radio: “We’re working in a different direction because we have just one guitar player now. There’s a lot of electronics because we’re filling the melody more with the keyboards and electronic sounds.”

Lacuna Coil are set to board a ship in Miami next February to perform at the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise alongside Children of Bodom, Iced Earth and others.

See more Metal Hammer news