Lacuna Coil show their Reckless side in new video

Lacuna Coil have released a video for their new single Reckless.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album Black Anima, which will arrive on October 11 through Century Media Records. They revealed Layers Of Time back in July.

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “We wanted the concept of the video for this song to be somehow related to the one in Layers Of Time – that's why we filmed both of them in the same location picked by director Roberto Saku Cinardi.

“We had the band's performance at the core of the Layers Of Time video, while in Reckless, the ideas of freedom and being true to yourself come to life through disturbing horror images to cause a reaction in the audience and actually represent the obscure atmosphere of our new record.”

Scabbia adds: “In Reckless, Lacuna Coil became part and parcel of the nightmare and fears experienced by the little redheaded girl.

“As usual, working with Saku in such a stunning location and with great actors that completely committed to the roles, has been absolutely inspiring. It was definitely worth it and I hope you will like this video as much as I do!”

Lacuna Coil have just begun their North America tour with All That Remains and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.

Earlier this month, Metal Hammer and Century Media teamed up to give fans of the band the experience of a lifetime with a tour of the London Dungeon which also saw Lacuna Coil take part in a Q&A session. Find out what happened.

(Image credit: Century Media Records)

Lacuna Coil: Black Anima

1. Anima Nera

2. Sword Of Anger

3. Reckless

4. Layers Of Time

5. Apocalypse

6. Now Or Never

7. Under The Surface

8. Veneficium

9. The End Is All I Can See

10. Save Me

11. Black Anima