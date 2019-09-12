See what happened when we took Lacuna Coil to the London Dungeon

Lacuna Coil fans had the experience of a lifetime when we gave them an exclusive chance meet their favourite band in a very gothic setting – and hear their new album ahead of time!
On September 6, Hammer teamed up with Century Media to give Lacuna Coil fans the experience of a lifetime: take a tour the London Dungeon with their favourite Italian gothic outfit, be privy to a Q&A session hosted by our very own Eleanor Goodman and listen to exclusive playback of the band's brand new album Black Anima more than a month before its official release on October 11.
There were dungeon-themed cocktails, gore-galore interactive tours and Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro disguised in plague doctor outfits to terrify their greatest devotees.
Understandably the event had sold out in mere minutes, but for all of you who missed out we've got your back – take a look at our gallery below and grab a slice of the action.