Lacuna Coil announce new studio album Black Anima

Lacuna Coil have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Delirium is titled Black Anima, and it’ll launch on October 11 through Century Media Records.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “Black Anima is all of us. It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep.

“It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity.

"The black core that balances it all – as without darkness light would never exist.

“We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

The Italian outfit have several performances lined up this summer and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.

Lacuna Coil 2019 UK and European tour dates

Nov 02: Bari Demode, Italy

Nov 03: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 05: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Nov 06: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 08: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 09: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Nov 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 14: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 15: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 16: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 20: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Nov 21: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 22: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Nov 23: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 24: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Nov 26: Cenon Le Rocher de Palmer, France

Nov 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 28: Madrid Sala, Spain

Nov 29: Ramonville-Saint-Agne Le Bikini, France

Nov 30: Rennes L’Etage, France

Dec 01: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Dec 03: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 04: Nord Hirsch, Germany

Dec 05: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria

Dec 12: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Dec 13: HKI Tavastia, Finland

Dec 14: Tampere Tullikamari, Finland

Dec 15: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Dec 17: Sodermalm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Dec 18: Grunerlokka Vulkan Arena, Norway

Dec 19: Heden Tradgar’n, Sweden

Dec 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany