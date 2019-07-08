Lacuna Coil announce new studio album Black Anima

Lacuna Coil have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.
The follow-up to 2016’s Delirium is titled Black Anima, and it’ll launch on October 11 through Century Media Records.
Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “Black Anima is all of us. It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep.
“It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity.
"The black core that balances it all – as without darkness light would never exist.
“We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima.”
Further album details will be revealed in due course.
The Italian outfit have several performances lined up this summer and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.
Lacuna Coil 2019 UK and European tour dates
Nov 02: Bari Demode, Italy
Nov 03: Rome Orion, Italy
Nov 05: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Nov 06: Milan Live Club, Italy
Nov 08: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 09: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Nov 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 14: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Nov 15: Bristol SWX, UK
Nov 16: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 20: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Nov 21: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Nov 22: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany
Nov 23: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Nov 24: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Nov 26: Cenon Le Rocher de Palmer, France
Nov 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 28: Madrid Sala, Spain
Nov 29: Ramonville-Saint-Agne Le Bikini, France
Nov 30: Rennes L’Etage, France
Dec 01: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Dec 03: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Dec 04: Nord Hirsch, Germany
Dec 05: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria
Dec 12: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia
Dec 13: HKI Tavastia, Finland
Dec 14: Tampere Tullikamari, Finland
Dec 15: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Dec 17: Sodermalm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden
Dec 18: Grunerlokka Vulkan Arena, Norway
Dec 19: Heden Tradgar’n, Sweden
Dec 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany