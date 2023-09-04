7 awesome Labor Day music deals you need to buy right now

Labor Day in the US is always accompanied by deals across the board through some of the biggest online retailers around - and this year is no different, with massive savings going on across the wide world of music.

I’ve picked out some of my favourite bargains, including money off the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones which are down from $399.99 to $348 at Amazon. These are a step up from the previous model, offering best in-class noise cancelling, beautifully balanced sound and a comfortable fit.

Check below for a selection of my favourite Labor Day music deals - including more headphones, an awesome Metallica box set, a cracking Marshall Bluetooth speaker, an Iron Maiden Funko set and more.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Were $398 , now $348

Amazon are in on the Labor Day sale with this sweet-sounding deal on the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones. The audio delivery is superb, noise cancelling is some of the best out there and their light weight makes them ideal for long listening sessions. You'll also get a Bluetooth keychain finder thrown into the bargain.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): Were $129 , now $99

Walmart have their Back To School sale on over Labor Day and along with big savings on tech, fashion, food and school supplies, there’s also a nice deal on the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) plus charging case. To get a pair of AirPods for less than $100 is not to be missed

Metallica Black Album Deluxe: $239.98 , now $195.06

The ultimate edition of Metallica’s iconic 1991 album is on sale at Amazon this Labor Day. Spread across 26 discs, this deluxe version features the album on 180g double vinyl, a Sad But True picture disc, three live albums, 14 CDs and six DVD featuring rough mixes, demos and live cuts. There’s also a 120-page hardcover book, tour laminates, guitar picks and more.

Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $133.09

Marshall’s portable Emberton Bluetooth speaker has had people talking since it first launched in the summer of 2020 - and you can save more than $30 on the original version in black this Labor Day. You’ll get 20 hours of music from a full charge, it’s waterproof and it sounds great.

Iron Maiden Funko set: Was £49.99 , now £33.97

There have been many cool Funko Pop! Rocks figures of Iron Maiden mascot Eddie over the years, but this collection of four from Amazon is my favourite. All four glow in the dark and feature Ed in his Live After Death, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son and Nights Of The Dead guises.

LP&No.1 Bluetooth turntable: Was $99.99 , now $79.99

If you’re starting out with vinyl and are looking for a Bluetooth turntable this Labor Day, then there’s a neat saving on this wood finished player over at Walmart. Not only do you get a three-speed turntable, but it also comes with stereo bookshelf speakers so you can get up and running in no time. Other finishes are also available at Walmart, but this is the cheapest Labor Day option.

Positive Grid Spark amp: Was $299 , now $259

The Positive Grid Spark practice amp is loved around the world for its versatility, huge library of tones, quality audio and its Smart Jam Live and Auto Chords options. There’s $40 off at Positive Grid this Labor Day: $30 off as standard, and an extra $10 by checking the ‘LABOR10’ box before checkout. It’s available in both Black and Pearl too.

Looking for more?