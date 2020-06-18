L.A. Witch share lyric video for their new single I Wanna Lose

L.A. Witch have released a lyric video for their brand new track I Wanna Lose.

It’s the first single taken from the trio’s upcoming studio album Play With Fire, which is set to arrive on August 21 through Suicide Squeeze Records.

Speaking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Sade Sanchez says: “I Wanna Lose is about feeling free and feeling stronger because you've lost everything and now you've got everything to win. It's about being a punching bag in a martyr-like way, and losing a fight to move on.”

Play With Fire will be L.A. Witch’s third album and follows their self-titled debut in 2017 and 2018’s Octubre.

Sanchez says of the title: “Play With Fire is a suggestion to make things happen. Don’t fear mistakes or the future. Take a chance. Say and do what you really feel, even if nobody agrees with your ideas.

“These are feelings that have stopped me in the past. I want to inspire others to be freethinkers even if it causes a little burn.”

The lyric video for I Wanna Lose was animated by Bradley Hale, using the album artwork by Future Shock.

L.A. Witch: Play With Fire

1. Fire Starter

2. Motorcycle Boy

3. Dark Horse

4. I Wanna Lose

5. Gen-Z

6. Sexorexia

7. Maybe The Weather

8. True Believers

9. Starred