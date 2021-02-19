LA Sheriff's Department confirms they're investigating Marilyn Manson abuse allegations

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that they are looking into allegations of abuse made against Marilyn Manson.

In a statement given to Billboard, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said their Special Victims Bureau was “investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson’, who works in the music industry.

"The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

At least 11 women have now come forward to accuse Manson of physical and mental abuse, including actor Evan Rachel Wood, who claimed Warner "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years". Due to the number of women involved in naming Warner, it is not yet clear which of the allegations are being investigated.

In previous weeks, several US politicians have made calls on the FBI to look into the allegations against the singer.

In a recent letter shared on social media by Wood, Florida Representative Anna Eskamani asked Acting US Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray to investigate “multiple allegations of physical and sexual assault in Florida that include minors.”

In a similar letter to the Attorney General and FBI, Massachusetts State Representative Natalie Higgins referred to “multiple allegations of human and sex trafficking that includes minors” against the singer. Senators from California and New York have previously requested that the FBI take action.

In the wake of the accusations, Manson has been dropped by his label and longtime manager, and been axed from multiple TV shows. The singer denies the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”