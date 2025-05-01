Former Possessed guitarist killed by police in California after gun battle outside his home

Brian Montana, a former member of death metal pioneers Possessed, dies aged 60, following fatal escalation of dispute with a neighbour

Possessed with guitarist Brian Montana
Brian Montana, a former guitarist with Californian death metal pioneers Possessed has been shot dead by armed police in San Francisco, following an escalation of dispute with a neighbour on April 28. Montana was 60 years old.

Montana played with Possessed in 1983/'84, and played on their 1984 demo cassette Death Metal, from which Metal Blade boss took the song Swing Of The Axe as the opening track of his label's 1985 compilation Metal Massacre VI. The band's classic debut album, Seven Churches, was released by Combat Records later in 1985.

According to police reports, Montana was killed following an armed stand-off with police, after they were called to the area after reports of gunshots.

A statement from the South San Francisco Police Department reads:

"South San Francisco Police Department in conjunction with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 28, 2025 at about 5:52 pm. at a home on the 300 block of Arroyo Drive. South San Francisco Police Department received a 911 call regarding an active disturbance where a suspect was brandishing a firearm at a neighbor on the 300 block of Arroyo Drive. Officers began arriving on scene at 5:55 pm and immediately requested additional units because the suspect with the firearm was now actively shooting into an occupied residence. The suspect then re-positioned himself into a driveway of that neighboring residence and concealed his location behind parked vehicles while still armed.

"Over the next 25 minutes, the suspect armed himself with three different types of firearms (handgun, shotgun, and rifle) and fired at officers from different locations within the driveway while seeking cover and concealment using both vehicles in the driveway and landscaping. Officers used police vehicles as cover from the barage of gunfire and were able to return fire. Officers were able to strike the suspect, effectively preventing him from continued shooting at officers and nearby residences. Once the suspect was confirmed he was no longer a threat to officers, an approach to take him into custody was made and he was found to be non-responsive. Life saving measures were performed and medical personnel were called to the scene. The suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"One resident from the home that the suspect was shooting at sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local trauma hospital. Nearby residences were also checked and officers confirmed no one else was injured. No officers were injured during this critical incident.

"We are able to confirm there are two officers who fired their weapons. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is customary in Officer Involved Shooting protocols.

"In the coming weeks, we intend to release additional information, including audio and video recordings. Anyone with information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the South San Francisco Police Department."

The police statement adds, "This investigation is still active. Information could change as the investigation continues."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

