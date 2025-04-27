LAPD release video of events leading up to the shooting and arrest of Weezer bassist's wife

The Los Angeles Police Department have released a 22-minute video documenting the events that led up to the shooting and arrest earlier this month of Jillian Shriner – professionally known as Jillian Lauren – wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

The video, assembled from bodycam and security camera footage as well as audio recordings taken from police radio and 911 calls, shows a woman identified by LAPD as Shriner engaged in a standoff with officers. She is told multiple times to drop her weapon before she fires off a shot and the police return fire.

The incident occurred as the Highway Patrol were engaged in the search for three hit-and-run suspects who had fled the scene of a traffic accident in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles.

"While in the rear yard of that residence, the officers saw a woman in an adjacent rear yard, armed with a handgun," says LAPD media officer Alex Chogyoji. "The officers gave Shriner repeated verbal commands to drop the handgun, however, she did not comply.

"Moments later, Shriner racked the handgun, pointed it at the officers and fired, resulting in an officer-involved shooting."

After being struck, Shriner retreated into the residence, where a second, unidentified person dialled 911. On the recording of the call, Shriner can be heard in the background talking about the incident.

"I had my gun, and he said, 'Put down that gun. Put down that gun,'" she says. "I said, 'Put down your fucking gun.' And then he shot me."

Shriner eventually emerged from the house and was arrested by officers.

"Investigators recovered a 9amm Glock handgun Shriner was armed with," says Chogyoji, "as well as a spent cartridge casing at scene and booked them as evidence."

Photographs of Shriner's wounds, which were not life-threatening, were also shared in the LAPD video. She was later booked in absentia on suspicion of attempted murder and released on a $1m bond. She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Shriner, who married Weezer's bassist in 2005, is the best-selling author of two books, Some Girls: My Life in a Harem, a memoir about her time as a member of the Prince of Brunei’s harem, and Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer, a novel based on extensive interviews with convicted serial killer Samuel Little.