Marilyn Manson reportedly dropped by manager of 25 years as allegations mount

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by longtime manager Tony Ciulla, according to a report in Rolling Stone. The news comes in the wake of the accusations of abuse against Manson made by his former fiancée, actor Evan Rachel Wood, and a number of other women.

Ciulla, who also manages Rob Zombie, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Swedish country folk duo First Aid Kit, had been Manson's manager since 1996, the year of his breakthrough Antichrist Superstar album.

Last week Manson was also dropped by his record label Lomo Vista Recordings, while two US TV networks also severed ties with the singer: AMC announced that Manson’s forthcoming appearance in Creepshow had been axed, while Starz have cut the singer’s performance from an upcoming episode of American Gods.

Wood's accusations were made in an Instagram post, where she said, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

Now Wood has made further allegations in an Instagram story, accusing Manson of antisemitic abuse and of using racial slurs during their relationship, which finished in 2010. In a series of posts, she claimed: “I was called a ‘jew’ in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me.

“I heard the ’n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life."

Wood also shared an image of a police report said she says she was forced to file late last year, after allegedly learning that Marilyn Manson's wife Lindsay Usich was "conspiring" to release compromising photos of her.

Another allegation came from Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell, who tweeted, "I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro."

At least 11 women have now come forward to accuse Manson of abuse, prompting California state senator Susan Rubio to call on the US Department of Justice to investigate.

When Metal Hammer asked Manson to respond to the allegations of abuse during an interview in late 2020, he hung up on our journalist. Manson’s representatives subsequently turned down a request for the singer to do another interview to clarify his story. “We have advised our client not to comment further on your article,” said Manson’s spokesman.

Manson has refuted Wood's allegations, saying, "Obviously, my art and life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."