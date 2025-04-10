Weezer bassist's wife shot by police and charged with attempted murder after hit-and-run incident

Scott and Jillian Shriner at the 2015 Moth Ball at Capitale on May 12, 2015 in New York City

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has been shot by Los Angeles police and charged with attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run incident.

According to a geo-restricted press release issued by the LAPD, Shriner was shot in the Eagle Rock district of Los Angeles after refusing to drop a handgun and subsequently aiming the weapon at officers.

"On April 8, 2025, around 3:25 pm, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested a backup locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street," reads the statement. "Multiple Northeast Division uniformed officers responded and established a perimeter.

"Several minutes later, officers were directed by CHP to the rear of a residence in the 5300 block of Waldo Place, where one suspect was last seen running. As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female, later identified as 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, in the yard of a neighbouring residence armed with a handgun.

"The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred."

The statement goes on to say that Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her home, but later emerged and was arrested by police. She was eventually booked for attempted murder, although it was determined that she was not involved in the original hit-and-run incident. A nine-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner’s residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shriner, a former member of the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei and author of Some Girls: My Life In A Harem, married Weezer's bassist in 2005.