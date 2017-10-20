LA Guns launch comic book-inspired video for The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain

LA Guns have released a comic book-inspired lyric video for their new track The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain.

It’s been lifted from the band’s latest album The Missing Piece which launched earlier this month and sees the reunion of vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns.

They’re joined on the album by bassist Johnny Martin, guitarist Michael Grant and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon.

Lewis tells Loudwire: “I am incredibly proud of the video for The Flood’s The Fault Of The Rain. Director Wayne Joyner and animator Bill Bronson created a dark, powerful, and moving visual of one woman’s fight against abuse – a topic that unfortunately continues to be a reality.”

Guns adds: “It had to portray the strength of a woman scorned in the darkest possible way because the reality of abuse is incredibly dark and I am very pleased with imagery that Bill Bronson created to portray the horrible reality.”

LA Guns will hit the road later this month in support of The Missing Piece, with shows planned in the US, UK and mainland Europe.

Oct 27: Knoxville The Open Chord, TN

Oct 28: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Oct 29: Tremont Diesel Dick’s, IL

Nov 02: London The Underworld, UK

Nov 03: Bradford Trash, UK

Nov 04: London The Underworld

Nov 06: Tatabanya Roxxy Music Cafe, Hungary

Nov 07: Lichtenfels Paunchy Cats, Germany

Nov 10: Bruneck UFO, Italy

Nov 11: Brescia Circola Colony, Italy

Nov 12: Venice Teatro Aurora Marghera, Italy

Nov 14: Velden Am Worther See Bluesman Rock Cafe, Austria

