L.A. Guns - The Missing Peace album review

L.A. Guns’ storied history as Hollywood’s scrappiest shoulda-beens is at the same time awe-inspiring and exhausting. How in the world co-founder/sole survivor Tracii Guns has managed to keep this train a rollin’ for almost 35 years and 11 albums is anyone’s guess, but clearly he’s not finished yet.

Most folks would agree that L.A. Guns were at their best in the late 80s when Phil Lewis sang for ‘em. And that’s what you get here, a pretty fucking glorious throwback to Cocked And Loaded-era Guns, with all the bombastic screamalong choruses and dive-bombing flash-guitar heroism you can handle. Yes, to virgin ears it’ll sound dated, but who cares? There are plenty of Guns fans still out there, and anybody who loved Rip And Tear or Sex Action are gonna love high-flying rockers like Speed, Sticky Fingers or It’s All The Same to Me on this record. It’s a ripper.