Kyros are having a blast in crazy new video for Fear & Love

UK synth prog quartet Kyros have shared a crazy new video for Fear & Love.

The track is taken from the band's brand-new mini-EP of the same name, which is available now through all usual digital service providers. The EP sees the band moving on from their Mannequin era, being he band's first release away from label White Star Records. As well as the catchy title track, the EP also features the ten-minute prog workout Duchess Desire.

“Fear & Love marks a new chapter in more than just one way," states singer, keyboard player and producer Shelby Logan-Warne. "As well as being a very personal song for me and one that was written prophetically about change in my life, it also marks a new direction for Kyros as we say goodbye to the Mannequin era and hello to the future. This also marks our first independent release since parting ways with our label over the summer, working closely with the incredible team that we’ve managed to cultivate."

The new material is the first to feature the band's bassist Charlie Cawood, previously of Anathema and Knifeworld and who also performs with The Anchoress and the Mediæval Bæbes, who joined Kyros in July 2023.

"After a heady year of playing in Kyros, the Fear & Love EP auspiciously marks my inaugural studio recordings with the band," says Cawood. "Electric bass likers will enjoy that I’ve used both techniques: slapping AND popping. I have also used the opportunity to showcase my beloved glockenspiel, in a petty attempt to play both the lowest and highest instrument of the ensemble. I am the bread, Kyros are my sandwich, and Fear & Love is what’s for lunch.”

Kyros are lining up an array of festival appearances for 2025, including Fusion, Cruise To The Edge, Soundle and ProgPower Europe.