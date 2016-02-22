Kristoffer Gildenlow announces The Rain

Former Pain Of Salvation bassist Kristoffer Gildenlow will release his second solo album entitled The Rain in April.

The follow-up to his 2012 debut Rust was helped by a Kickstarter campaign, which successfully cleared its €8500 target.

The Rain is described as “a concept album that examines the life of a man in later stages of dementia who struggles with his own reality, perceived through the metaphor of rain and clouds.”

A final date for the record launch is still to be announced, but Gildenlow will present the album in its entirety at a show at Zoetermeer’s Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Netherlands, on March 25.

Tickets for The Rain Live are available via Ticketmaster. Gildenlow will be supported on the night by Antimatter.

A final tracklist will be released in due course.