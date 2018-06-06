Kris Barras Band announce UK Tour

The Kris Barras Band have announced a UK tour for September, and launched a new video for Stitch Me Up. The track is taken from the band's album The Divine And The Dirty, which was released in March.

"This is a track that I love to play live and it was great to use footage from our Divine and Dirty tour to make the video," says Barras. "Although it’s different when it comes to my music, I actually don’t take myself too seriously. There’s plenty of backstage moments captured in this vid where I’m pissing about! We had great fun on the tour and I think this video sums it up well."

Barras will be headlining London's Borderline on June 20, before joining Supersonic Blues Machine as singer/guitarist alongside ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons as they tour Europe in July.

The Kris Barras Band have also announced a series of of dates for late summer. The trek kicks off in Exeter on September 7, and climaxes with a show at the Kent Blues Collective Festival in Gillingham on the 29th. Tickets are on sale now.

Jun 15: LoveRocks Festival, Ferndown, UK

Jun 20: The Borderline, London, UK

Jun 21: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Jun 22: Marsh Blues Club, Huddersfield, UK

Jun 23: Durham Blues Rhythm & Rock Festival, Tyne & Wear, UK

Jun 29: Maidstone Leisure Center, Maidstone, UK

Jul 01: Ramblin’ Man Fair, Maidstone, UK

Jul 04: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 06: Sierre Blues Festival, Switzerland (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 07: Suwaki Blues Festival, Poland (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 15: Pistoia Blues Festival, Italy (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 16: Sesto San Giovanni Carroponte Spazio Mil, Itlay (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 18: Narcaso Piazza Europa Narcao, Italy (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 20: Brugnera blues In Villa, Italy (w/Supersonic Blues Machine)

Jul 22: Upton Blues Festival, Worcester, UK

Jul 28: The Rock And Blues Custom Show, Pentrich, UK

Aug 04: Calstock Bike Show, Calstock, UK

Aug 18: Motor City Festival, Ljunljana, Slovenia

Sep 07: Phoenix, Exeter,

Sep 09: Ekletica Festival, Isle of Wight, UK

Sep 11: Talking Heads, Southampton, UK

Sep 12: Engine Room, Lincoln, UK

Sep 13: Asylum 2, Birmingham, UK

Sep 14: Patriot Crumlin, South Wales, UK

Sep 15: Corporation, Sheffield, UK

Sep 16: The Tunnels, Bristol, UK

Sep 18: Trillians, Newcastle, UK

Sep 19: Club Rock, Carlisle, UK

Sep 20: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

Sep 21: Warehouse, Harrogagte, UK

Sep 22: Night & Day, Manchester, UK

Sep 23: Waterloo Music Bar, Blackpool, UK

Sep 25: Brickmakers, Norwich, UK

Sep 27: Flowerpot, Derby, UK

Sep 29: The Kent Blues Collective Festival, Gillingham, UK